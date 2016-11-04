Food stamp recipients who received their benefits on an earlier date in October due to Hurricane Matthew will also receive benefits early for the month of November.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, the early disbursement applies to recipients who live in Alachua, Baker, Brevard, Bradford, Broward, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hamilton, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwanee, Union, and Volusia counties.

If you received an early release of your benefits in October, and you normally receive them from the 17th through the 28th of the month, you will receive another early release on November 16th, 2016.

If you receive your benefits from the 1st through the 16th of the month, you will receive November benefits on your regular schedule.

Officials said they wanted to be sure families could afford to buy Thanksgiving dinner.