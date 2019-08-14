Family, friends want answers after 23-year-old shot to death

Christopher James Jr – Photo submitted to Ocala Post

Family and friends say that they are still mourning the death of Christopher James Jr. and want answers as to why he was shot and killed on August 7.

A friend of the family, who respectfully requested not to be named, told Ocala Post that James was well-liked in the community. She also said that the family was greatly offended, and disappointed at how other media outlets handled the reporting of the shooting.

“[Christopher] was a good friend and a friend to the community,” she said.

Ocala Police Department detectives are still looking for information in regards to the fatal shooting.

Police said the call came in at approximately 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 7.

The shooting took place at Hope Villas apartments, located at 830 Northeast 28th Street.

Upon arrival, police found the body of a man, later identified as 23-year-old Christopher James Jr., near a shed in the parking lot. James was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

A second man who was shot remains in an unnamed hospital. The name of the victim has not been released.

James was visiting a friend at the apartment complex. They were standing by a car talking when someone opened fire.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.

