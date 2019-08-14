Family and friends say that they are still mourning the death of Christopher James Jr. and want answers as to why he was shot and killed on August 7.

A friend of the family, who respectfully requested not to be named, told Ocala Post that James was well-liked in the community. She also said that the family was greatly offended, and disappointed at how other media outlets handled the reporting of the shooting.

“[Christopher] was a good friend and a friend to the community,” she said.

Ocala Police Department detectives are still looking for information in regards to the fatal shooting.

Police said the call came in at approximately 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 7.

The shooting took place at Hope Villas apartments, located at 830 Northeast 28th Street.

Upon arrival, police found the body of a man, later identified as 23-year-old Christopher James Jr., near a shed in the parking lot. James was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

A second man who was shot remains in an unnamed hospital. The name of the victim has not been released.

James was visiting a friend at the apartment complex. They were standing by a car talking when someone opened fire.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.