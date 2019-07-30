Do you have your take-out food delivered to you? If you answered yes, you might want to think twice.

U.S Foods recently surveyed 500 delivery drivers with Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Postmates.

They were asked if they had ever eaten food that they were supposed to deliver to the customer.

A staggering 28 percent of the drivers admitted to sampling a customers food prior to delivering it. This number is on target since 21 percent of customers surveyed, approximately 1,500 adults, said they felt like some of their food had been eaten prior to delivery.

Now, customers who are still brave enough to have their food delivered are demanding tamperproof containers. However, business owners say this will drive up the cost of not only the meal but of the delivery service as well.

We want to hear from you. Have you had food delivered that you felt had been sampled?