Ocala, Florida — The injured driver, identified as Lisa Schick, 44, has passed away due to her injuries.

Ocala Police Department Traffic Unit Supervisor, Eric Hooper, told Ocala Post that the investigation is ongoing and no additional charges have been filed against Hudson at this time.

The outcome of the investigation will determine if additional charges should be filed.

Authorities say that Hudson, with no license or insurance, should have never been behind the wheel of a vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY

A driver who was trapped inside a vehicle had to be extricated Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Pine Avenue.

At approximately 4:42 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash involving injury.

Engine 1, Engine 3, Rescue 3, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were the first to arrive at the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders observed a collision involving two compact vehicles — one red and one gray.

Each vehicle had one occupant inside.

Using hydraulic extrication tools, crews removed the front passenger’s side door of the red vehicle to gain access to the patient. Cutting the vehicle posts allowed for roof removal, and safe extrication of the driver.

The driver, whose name is not known at this time, was trauma alerted to a local hospital.

The driver of the gray vehicle, Mikala Hudson, from Gainesville, did not suffer any injuries. She was arrested and charged with Driving with a Suspended License.

She smiled for her mugshot as she was being booked into the Marion County Jail.

