Summerfield — Marion County Animal Services served a search warrant at 14255 Southeast 100th Avenue following an anonymous tip.

When investigators arrived, they found 38 dogs and several diamondback rattlesnakes, at which time the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified.

Officials said that Tyrone A. Terry, 41, does not have the proper permits to be in possession of the venomous snakes. Additionally, the snakes were not properly caged.

During the search of the home, investigators found an AR-15, .22 caliber handgun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Terry’s girlfriend was home during the raid.

Terry told investigators that the weapons belong to “his girl.”

According to reports, the woman told authorities that the marijuana belonged to Terry.

The arrest report indicates that the majority of the dogs were pit bulls and were being neglected.

Terry was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Stamping-Capturing-Possessing-Exhibiting a Venomous Reptile without a License, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Contempt of Court on a previous charge.

Terry has multiple, previous arrests for Battery, Domestic Battery, Possession of Cocaine, Distribution of Cocaine, Tampering with a Victim, Burglary with Assault and Battery, Possession of MDMA, Sale of MDMA, Harassing a Witness or Informant, Burglary of an Occupied Structure, VOP, Resisting Arrest, and Aggravated Battery.

The woman was not arrested.

All animals were removed from the property.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.