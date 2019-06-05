McDonald’s, located at 3595 West Silver Springs Boulevard Ocala, was immediately shut down after an emergency order was issued on May 23, following a routine inspection. The restaurant was allowed to reopen on May 24 but will need a follow-up inspection after a time extension was given.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation cites violations of Florida’s sanitation and safety laws, which are based on the standards of U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code. High Priority violations are those which could contribute directly to a food-borne illness or injury and include items such as cooking, reheating, cooling and hand-washing.

Many of the offenses were repeat violations.

Violations:

Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. More than 50 dead flies on trap in back room near co2 tanks.

Cove molding at floor/wall juncture broken/missing. Broken near co2 tanks. Roaches present behind existing tile.

Employee personal food not properly identified and segregated from food to be served to the public. Bag of food on shelf over shell eggs in walk-in cooler. Manager moved.

Equipment and utensils not properly air-dried – wet nesting. Plastic dishes on shelf over triple sink.

Ice buildup in reach-in freezer. On the bottom of reach in freezer near grill.

Observed standing water in bottom of reach-in cooler. In two units near drive-thru.

Old labels stuck to food containers after cleaning. On pan on clean dish shelf.

Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. One towel at front counter.

Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Female employee touched trash can and continued to work with food without washing hands.

Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 25 live flies near co2 tanks in bag room near all in freezer. Approximately seven live flies in kitchen area.

Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in reach-in freezer – not all products commercially packaged. In reach in freezer at cook line case of raw beef over bags of cooked sausage and cooked chicken.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Four live roaches on floor in corner of back room under co2 tanks. Six live roaches in wall behind cove molding near co2 tanks in back room.

Roach excrement and/or droppings present. On wall with missing cove molding. Also, two egg sacks on floor.

Toxic substance/chemical stored with food. Cleaner hanging on rack near single service sauces.

Ice chute soiled/build-up of mold-like substance/slime. At drive-thru fountain machine. Also, the interior of reach in cooler at drive-thru window has an accumulation of food debris.

Many residents say this location is by far the worst McDonald’s in Ocala.