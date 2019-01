Connect on Linked in

A 231 acre controlled burn will be conducted today in the area of State Road 200 and County Road 484 in Marion County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in this area.

Visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the night time and early morning hours as residual smoke may still be present.

Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.