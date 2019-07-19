On Thursday, July 18, at approximately 12:24 p.m., multiple units from Gainesville Fire Rescue were alerted to a vehicle accident with entrapment at 7035 NW 22 St.

Upon arrival, units discovered that a small SUV had slammed into the rear-end of a stopped flatbed semi-truck. The driver of the semi was attempting to make a lefthand turn.

The driver of the SUV was semi-conscious and trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle in approximately 20 minutes.

She was then rushed to UF Health Shands via Alachua County Fire Rescue.

Gainesville Fire Rescue said they would like to remind it’s citizens to not allow themselves to be distracted while driving and always be observant of changing traffic patterns by scanning the roadway in your path.