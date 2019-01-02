Ocala — A man was arrested after he struck a woman in the face with a closed fist.

Ocala police responded to Wood Springs Suites Tuesday after a caller reported a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, the suspect, identified as Robert Eubanks, 37, was attempting to flee the scene, at which time he was detained for questioning.

According to the arrest affidavit, Eubanks had accused his girlfriend of losing his cell phone and punched her in the eye.

Police stated that there was visible swelling to the victim’s face.

Initially, the victim, who was hysterically crying, told police she did not want to talk about the incident. Later, when Eubanks was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained to his face in an unrelated fight, she told police that Eubanks had, in fact, punched her.

Eubanks denied the allegations and refused to cooperate with police. However, a witness told police that Eubanks had bragged about punching his girlfriend in the face for losing the cell phone.

Eubanks was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery. His next court appearance is slated for February 14.