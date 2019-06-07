Be advised that Marion County residents traveling West Highway 316 will experience temporary lane closures between the intersections of North Highway 329 and Northwest 141st Court.

The closure will be from June 10 to July 24, 2019, on weekdays and during daylight hours only, due to roadway repairs.

County officials said that there will be barricades and signs in place to direct traffic through the work zone.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.

Officials ask that all drivers remember to yield to roadside workers and obey posted speed limits. Speeding fines are doubled in a construction zone.

Use extra caution during rainy weather.