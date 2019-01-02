Connect on Linked in

Ocala — The Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s Mobile Health Unit has scheduled its locations for January and February.

The bus will provide immunizations and other department services on the below dates at the listed locations:

Jan. 4: AMEX Food and Deli (125 NW 110th Ave., Ocala) from 2 to 6 p.m.

Jan. 8: Brother’s Keeper Soup Kitchen (435 NW Second St., Ocala) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 22: Estella Bird Whitman Wellness and Community Resources Center (819 NW Seventh St., Ocala) from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 1: AMEX Food and Deli (125 NW 110th Ave., Ocala) from 2 to 6 p.m.

Feb. 5: Brother’s Keeper Soup Kitchen (435 NW Second St., Ocala) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 26: Estella Bird Whitman Wellness and Community Resources Center (819 NW Seventh St., Ocala) from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Schedule and services are subject to change.

For more information call 352-629-0137.