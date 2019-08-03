Umatilla, Florida — A Umatilla man was killed Friday after the 1987 Toyota Camry he was driving slammed into a large concrete utility pole.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say that Mark Vaningan, 61, was traveling east on County Road 42 when he attempted to navigate a curve to the left. As Vaningan went into the curve, he swerved right and onto the south grass shoulder, at which time he overcorrected and veered back into the roadway.

Troopers say Vaningan then began to rotate counter-clockwise, veered further left onto the north grass shoulder, and down a steep embankment. At that time, the Camry flipped and the roof of the vehicle slammed into the concrete utility pole.

Marion County Fire Rescue had to “peel” back the roof and cut the doors on Vaningan’s Camry in order to remove his body.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers said that Vaningan was only a few miles from his home.