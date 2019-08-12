OCALA — Ocala Police Department Lt. Dustin Keuntjes said that the driver of a Ford pickup managed to escape injury in a Sunday morning crash.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle collision with possible entrapment and fuel leak in the 3500 block of West Silver Springs Blvd after a pickup truck slammed into a fuel tanker.

Crews were dispatched to the truck versus tanker crash at approximately 11:41 a.m.

Tower 1, Engine 4, Rescue 4, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer, arrived to find a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck lodged beneath a fuel tanker.

When units arrived, they found that the tanker did not spill any fuel because it was empty, nor was either of the drivers injured.

According to a press release, OFR remained on scene until a class D wrecker arrived and was able to lift the fuel tanker off of the pick-up truck and clear the roadway.