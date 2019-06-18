Connect on Linked in

Belleview, Florida — Two women suspected of having a gun during a bar fight Saturday have been arrested.

in which another woman was shot in the leg.

Shailya Maruca, 19, and Alexcia Tooley, 20, were taken into custody by the Belleview Police Department over the weekend.

Police was called to Bumbers, located at 10837 South U.S 441, Belleview after a caller reported that shots had been fired during a fight.

Police pulled surveillance video from Bumpers and it shows that both women were in possession of a firearm during the fight.

As several people were fighting, shots were fired and the crowd disbursed.

A woman was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both women were arrested and charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Discharging a Firearm in Public, and Improper Exhibit of a Firearm.

Maruca and Tooley were released on a $4,000 bond.