Ocala — Trinity Catholic High School will host its annual Winter Carnival from February 21 to February 24 on the school grounds, located at 2600 SW 42nd Street, Ocala.

This is a family-friendly fundraiser and will feature Dreamland Amusements midway rides for all ages. From whimsical kiddie rides to state-of-the-art thrill rides, carnival games and favorite fair food, this carnival has it all.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $30 at the event on Thursday and Sunday only.

Pre-sale wristbands, valid any one day, are $20 online before 3 pm Thursday, February 21. (See coupons below) Ride tickets (valid every day) are $1.50 each, $25 for 20 tickets, or $50 for 50 tickets plus 1 free ride. (Rides take 2 or more tickets each.)

Carnival hours are 5 to 10 pm Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Parking and admission are free.

For more information, call 866-666-3247.