Ocala — In honor of its 20th anniversary, SunTran will be offering free transit service for all riders Saturday, Dec. 15 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SunTran provides fixed-schedule service on seven routes in Marion County, mostly centered in Ocala, with one route operating from Ocala to the Silver Springs Shores. Most routes operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

To view the complete schedule and operating times, please visit bit.ly/2E1znq8.

For more information, please contact the Ocala/Marion County TPO at 352-629-8297 or www.ocalamariontpo.org.