The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a recreational vehicle traffic crash that occurred at approximately 4 a.m., Wednesday.

According to a Marion County Fire Rescue press release, the accident took place in the 13000 block of Southeast 47th Avenue, Belleview, near the Tropical Manner Subdivision

MCFR Belleview Station 18 was the first to arrive on the scene, followed by R518, L30, DC3, T16, and A103.

When units arrived, firefighters found a 30’ Class A Motorhome engulfed in flames.

The flames had also impinged on the overhead power lines, which caused them to snap. Due to the arcing power lines, firefighters could not use water to extinguish the fire. Instead, they used foam.

Crews completed a search of the vehicle and did not find anyone inside.

Neighbors reported that the driver left the scene in a pickup truck.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

If you have any information about this crash, please dial *FHP(347) from your mobile phone.