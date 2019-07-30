Summerfield, Florida — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for the death of a man who was a retired postmaster and Vietnam veteran.

The man has been identified as 76-year-old Richard Edward Peters.

His body was discovered on July 26, after a deputy arrived at Peters’ home, located in the 14500 block of Southeast First Avenue Road, for a well-being check.

Peters had been shot.

Investigators say that there were signs of a break-in at the residence.

If you have information about this case, please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.