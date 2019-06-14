Due to receiving a number of adverse event reports, Cargill is expanding the scope of recall of select Southern States® feed due to aflatoxin levels that exceed FDA’s action levels.
These reports are currently being investigated to determine if they are related to the recalled feed.
This is an expansion of the recall initiated May 6, 2019, and is the result of Cargill’s internal investigation that identified additional products containing an ingredient provided from the same supplier referenced in the May 6, 2019 recall announcement. The expansion includes products manufactured between October 31, 2018, and March 1, 2019.
Livestock, horses, and poultry exposed to elevated levels of aflatoxin are at risk of exposure to several health effects. Aflatoxicosis has the same acute and chronic adverse effects and health consequences across all species and age classes (immature and mature). Immature animals are more sensitive to aflatoxins. Acute aflatoxicosis may result in generalized hemorrhage, bloody diarrhea, and death in 1-3 days. In addition, aflatoxin toxicity can cause reduced feed intake, reduced weight gain, liver damage, jaundice, and eventually death.
The following affected products were manufactured at Cargill’s Cleveland, North Carolina, facility and are being recalled from retail outlets and distributors in the Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia markets.
Consumers with animals who have consumed products referenced in the table and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian. Consumers and other end users who have any of the affected lots in their possession should return the remaining product to their local dealer or retailer for a replacement or full refund. For more information, call the Customer Service line at 833-224-2003, which is available 24×7.
|Product
|Size
|Lot Codes 2018
|Lot Codes 2019
|Product Code
|Species
|Dates Made
|Shelf Life (Days)
|Record Rack Deer Corn (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|10263_
|Deer
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Country Road Whole Corn (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|1187_
|All Stock
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|190904_35
|Dairy Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|197904_38
|Dairy Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Calf Developer® Plus (DEC) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|511810_
|Dairy Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States 18% Fast Start TCR (BVT) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|511920_
|Beef Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Intensity 22% Calf Starter (BVT/CF) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|511961_
|Dairy Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States Intensity 22% Calf Starter (BVT) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|511973_
|Dairy Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States All Grain Start-N-Grow (CN)
|25 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523500_25
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States All Grain Meat Bird Maker (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523511_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States All Grain Layer and Breeder (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523520_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States All Grain Layer and Breeder (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523521_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Traditions Poultry Maintainer (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523530_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Traditions 2-Grain Scratch (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523540_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Traditions 2-Grain Scratch (CN)
|25 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523540_25
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Traditions Chick Start & Grow (AMP) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523600_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Traditions Chick Start & Grow (AMP) (CN)
|25 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523600_25
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Super Breeder (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523610_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States 21% Natural Layer/Breeder (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523612_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Sporting Bird Starter (AVT) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523620_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Sporting Bird Flight Developer (BMD) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523630_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Custom Formula 21% Gamebird Breeder (BMD) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523760_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula 24% Gamebird Developer (BMD) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|523770_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula Pigeon Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|524024_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula EMU Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|524740_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula Pullet Developer Chicken Feed (AMP) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|525149_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula Pullet Developer Chicken Feed (AMP) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|525150_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula Pullet Developer Chicken Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|525151_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Flock Balancer 20% Booster (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|525430_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Traditions Egg Layer Poultry Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|527110_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Traditions Egg Layer Poultry Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|527111_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula 18% Turkey Grower (FEN) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|527540_
|Poultry
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|LTD 12% Sweet Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|550280_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States® Reliance (P) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|553265_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States® Reliance (T) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|553285_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States Legends® Sport Horse
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|553943_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States Legends® Sport Horse Plus
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|553944_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States Legends® Growth Pelleted
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|553945_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Legends® Growth Textured
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|553946_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States® Triple 10 (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|554270_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States® Solution (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|554290_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Select™ Plus (P) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|554610_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Select™ Plus (T) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|554611_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States Select™ Stock (P) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|554620_
|All Stock
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Select™ Stock (T) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|554621_
|All Stock
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Carson’s Deer Pellet (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|556210_
|Deer
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States All Grain Start-N-Grow Pig Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|561531_
|Swine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States All Grain Grow-N-Finish Pig Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|561620_
|Swine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States 20% Sow & Pig Ration (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|563410_
|Swine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States All Grain Sow & Pig Complete (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|563430_
|Swine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Safe-Guard 0.5% Dewormer (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|569590_
|All Stock
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|180
|Southern States 13% Show Calf Feed (BVT) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|570890_
|Beef Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States Traditions Beef Blend (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|570901_
|Beef Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States 16% Sweet Goat Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|571800_
|Goat
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States 17% Goat Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|571810_
|Goat
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States 17% Goat Feed (DEC) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|571820_
|Goat
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States 17% Goat Feed (RUM) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|571821_
|Goat
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States 15% Meat Goat Feed (DEC) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|571940_
|Goat
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Sheep Feed Pellets (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|572610_
|Sheep
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Hi-Energy Lamb Starter & Grower (BVT) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|572670_
|Sheep
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Wildlife Corn W/Molasses (CN)
|40 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|573510_40
|All Stock
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States Genetic Expression® 14% Jump Start (BVT) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|573760_
|Beef Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Grow-N-Show Lamb Feed (BVT) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|574301_
|Sheep
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States Genetic Expression® Bull Ration (RUM) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|574711_
|Beef Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula Goat Feed (RUM) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|575225_
|Goat
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Whole Corn (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|591150_
|All Stock
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Coarse Screened Cracked Corn (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|591180_
|All Stock
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Fine Screened Cracked Corn (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|591200_
|All Stock
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States AS-700 2G Crumbles (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|599630_
|Beef Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|180
|Southern States Aureo 4G Crumbles (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|599650_
|Cattle & Sheep
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|180
|Southern States Show Lamb Mix Pellet (BVT)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|599681_
|Sheep
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|180
|Southern States Custom Formula
|23 tons (all purchased by a single customer)
|None
|N9039 and N9046
|190904_K1
|Dairy Cattle
|2/8/19-2/15/19
|30
|Southern States Custom Formula
|2 tons (all purchased by a single customer)
|None
|N9037
|524326
|Poultry
|2/6/2019
|30
|Southern States 18% Fast Start TCR (BVT/CF) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|511923_
|Beef & Dairy Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States 16% Dairy Primer (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|514600_
|Dairy Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Nutra-Plus 10G (Aureo) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|517060_
|Beef Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|180
|LTD Maintenance Horse Feed
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|550290_
|Equine
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States 14% Llama/Alpaca Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|556190_
|Llama
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Imperial Whitetail Results® (CN)
|40 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|557170_40
|Deer
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula Goat Feed (DEC) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|575224_
|Goat
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Revitalize 18% Complete (RUM) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|519561_
|Beef & Dairy Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Genetic Expression® 16% Powerstroke (BVT) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|572262_
|Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Traditions Beef Blend (BVT) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|570902_
|Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
|Southern States Calf Developer® Plus (DEC/CF) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|511811_
|Beef & Dairy Cattle
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|60
|Southern States Hi-Energy Lamb Starter & Grower (DEC) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8304 through N8365
|N9001 through N9060
|572650_DX
|Lamb
|10/31/18 – 3/1/19
|90
Additionally, the following previously recalled affected products were also manufactured and sold in the eastern United States and removed from retail shelves throughout February, March, and April 2019.
|Product
|Size
|Lot Code
|Product Code
|Species
|Date Made
|Shelf Life (Days)
|Southern States Traditions 2-Grain Scratch (CN)
|50 lb
|N8313
|523540
|Poultry
|11/9/2018
|90
|Southern States Flock Balancer 20% Booster (CN)
|50 lb
|N8352
|525430
|Poultry
|12/18/2018
|90
|Southern States Calf Developer Plus (DEC) (CN)
|50 lb
|N8354
|511810
|Dairy Cattle
|12/20/2018
|60
|Southern States Sheep Feed Pellets (CN)
|50 lb
|N9035
|572610
|Sheep
|2/4/2019
|90
|Southern States Sporting Bird Flight Developer (BMD) (CN)
|50 lb
|N9035
|523630
|Poultry
|2/4/2019
|90
|Southern States Genetic Expression 14% Jump Start (BVT) (CN)
|50 lb
|N9035
|573760
|Beef Cattle
|2/4/2019
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula
|2 tons (all purchased by a single customer)
|N9037
|None
|Poultry
|2/6/2019
|30
|Southern States Traditions Chick Start & Grow (AMP) (CN)
|50 lb
|N9039
|523600
|Poultry
|2/8/2019
|90
|Southern States Custom Formula
|23 tons (all purchased by a single customer)
|N9039
|None
|Dairy Cattle
|2/8/2019
|30
|Southern States 16% Sweet Goat Feed (CN)
|50 lb
|N9043
|571800
|Goat
|2/12/2019
|60
|Southern States Triple 10 (CN)
|50 lb
|N9043
|554270
|Equine
|2/12/2019
|60
|Southern States Coarse Screened Cracked Corn (CN)
|50 lb
|N9045
|591180
|All Stock
|2/14/2019
|90
|Southern States Intensity 22% Calf Starter (BVT/CF) (CN)
|50 lb
|N9045
|511961
|Dairy Cattle
|2/14/2019
|60
|Southern States All Grain Start-N-Grow (CN)
|25 lb
|N9053
|523500
|Poultry
|2/22/2019
|90