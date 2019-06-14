Due to receiving a number of adverse event reports, Cargill is expanding the scope of recall of select Southern States® feed due to aflatoxin levels that exceed FDA’s action levels.

These reports are currently being investigated to determine if they are related to the recalled feed.

This is an expansion of the recall initiated May 6, 2019, and is the result of Cargill’s internal investigation that identified additional products containing an ingredient provided from the same supplier referenced in the May 6, 2019 recall announcement. The expansion includes products manufactured between October 31, 2018, and March 1, 2019.

Livestock, horses, and poultry exposed to elevated levels of aflatoxin are at risk of exposure to several health effects. Aflatoxicosis has the same acute and chronic adverse effects and health consequences across all species and age classes (immature and mature). Immature animals are more sensitive to aflatoxins. Acute aflatoxicosis may result in generalized hemorrhage, bloody diarrhea, and death in 1-3 days. In addition, aflatoxin toxicity can cause reduced feed intake, reduced weight gain, liver damage, jaundice, and eventually death.

The following affected products were manufactured at Cargill’s Cleveland, North Carolina, facility and are being recalled from retail outlets and distributors in the Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia markets.

Consumers with animals who have consumed products referenced in the table and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian. Consumers and other end users who have any of the affected lots in their possession should return the remaining product to their local dealer or retailer for a replacement or full refund. For more information, call the Customer Service line at 833-224-2003, which is available 24×7.

Product Size Lot Codes 2018 Lot Codes 2019 Product Code Species Dates Made Shelf Life (Days) Record Rack Deer Corn (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 10263_ Deer 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Country Road Whole Corn (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 1187_ All Stock 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Custom Formula (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 190904_35 Dairy Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Custom Formula (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 197904_38 Dairy Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Calf Developer® Plus (DEC) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 511810_ Dairy Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States 18% Fast Start TCR (BVT) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 511920_ Beef Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Intensity 22% Calf Starter (BVT/CF) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 511961_ Dairy Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States Intensity 22% Calf Starter (BVT) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 511973_ Dairy Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States All Grain Start-N-Grow (CN) 25 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523500_25 Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States All Grain Meat Bird Maker (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523511_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States All Grain Layer and Breeder (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523520_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States All Grain Layer and Breeder (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523521_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Traditions Poultry Maintainer (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523530_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Traditions 2-Grain Scratch (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523540_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Traditions 2-Grain Scratch (CN) 25 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523540_25 Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Traditions Chick Start & Grow (AMP) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523600_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Traditions Chick Start & Grow (AMP) (CN) 25 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523600_25 Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Super Breeder (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523610_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States 21% Natural Layer/Breeder (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523612_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Sporting Bird Starter (AVT) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523620_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Sporting Bird Flight Developer (BMD) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523630_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Custom Formula 21% Gamebird Breeder (BMD) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523760_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Custom Formula 24% Gamebird Developer (BMD) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 523770_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Custom Formula Pigeon Feed (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 524024_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Custom Formula EMU Feed (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 524740_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Custom Formula Pullet Developer Chicken Feed (AMP) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 525149_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Custom Formula Pullet Developer Chicken Feed (AMP) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 525150_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Custom Formula Pullet Developer Chicken Feed (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 525151_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Flock Balancer 20% Booster (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 525430_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Traditions Egg Layer Poultry Feed (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 527110_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Traditions Egg Layer Poultry Feed (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 527111_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Custom Formula 18% Turkey Grower (FEN) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 527540_ Poultry 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 LTD 12% Sweet Feed (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 550280_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States® Reliance (P) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 553265_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States® Reliance (T) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 553285_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States Legends® Sport Horse 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 553943_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States Legends® Sport Horse Plus 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 553944_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States Legends® Growth Pelleted 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 553945_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Legends® Growth Textured 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 553946_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States® Triple 10 (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 554270_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States® Solution (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 554290_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Select™ Plus (P) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 554610_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Select™ Plus (T) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 554611_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States Select™ Stock (P) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 554620_ All Stock 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Select™ Stock (T) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 554621_ All Stock 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Carson’s Deer Pellet (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 556210_ Deer 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States All Grain Start-N-Grow Pig Feed (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 561531_ Swine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States All Grain Grow-N-Finish Pig Feed (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 561620_ Swine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States 20% Sow & Pig Ration (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 563410_ Swine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States All Grain Sow & Pig Complete (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 563430_ Swine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Safe-Guard 0.5% Dewormer (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 569590_ All Stock 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 180 Southern States 13% Show Calf Feed (BVT) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 570890_ Beef Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States Traditions Beef Blend (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 570901_ Beef Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States 16% Sweet Goat Feed (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 571800_ Goat 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States 17% Goat Feed (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 571810_ Goat 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States 17% Goat Feed (DEC) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 571820_ Goat 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States 17% Goat Feed (RUM) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 571821_ Goat 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States 15% Meat Goat Feed (DEC) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 571940_ Goat 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Sheep Feed Pellets (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 572610_ Sheep 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Hi-Energy Lamb Starter & Grower (BVT) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 572670_ Sheep 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Wildlife Corn W/Molasses (CN) 40 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 573510_40 All Stock 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States Genetic Expression® 14% Jump Start (BVT) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 573760_ Beef Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Grow-N-Show Lamb Feed (BVT) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 574301_ Sheep 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States Genetic Expression® Bull Ration (RUM) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 574711_ Beef Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Custom Formula Goat Feed (RUM) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 575225_ Goat 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Whole Corn (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 591150_ All Stock 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Coarse Screened Cracked Corn (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 591180_ All Stock 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Fine Screened Cracked Corn (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 591200_ All Stock 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States AS-700 2G Crumbles (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 599630_ Beef Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 180 Southern States Aureo 4G Crumbles (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 599650_ Cattle & Sheep 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 180 Southern States Show Lamb Mix Pellet (BVT) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 599681_ Sheep 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 180 Southern States Custom Formula 23 tons (all purchased by a single customer) None N9039 and N9046 190904_K1 Dairy Cattle 2/8/19-2/15/19 30 Southern States Custom Formula 2 tons (all purchased by a single customer) None N9037 524326 Poultry 2/6/2019 30 Southern States 18% Fast Start TCR (BVT/CF) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 511923_ Beef & Dairy Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States 16% Dairy Primer (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 514600_ Dairy Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Nutra-Plus 10G (Aureo) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 517060_ Beef Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 180 LTD Maintenance Horse Feed 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 550290_ Equine 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States 14% Llama/Alpaca Feed (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 556190_ Llama 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Imperial Whitetail Results® (CN) 40 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 557170_40 Deer 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Custom Formula Goat Feed (DEC) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 575224_ Goat 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Revitalize 18% Complete (RUM) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 519561_ Beef & Dairy Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Genetic Expression® 16% Powerstroke (BVT) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 572262_ Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Traditions Beef Blend (BVT) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 570902_ Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Southern States Calf Developer® Plus (DEC/CF) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 511811_ Beef & Dairy Cattle 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 60 Southern States Hi-Energy Lamb Starter & Grower (DEC) (CN) 50 lb N8304 through N8365 N9001 through N9060 572650_DX Lamb 10/31/18 – 3/1/19 90 Additionally, the following previously recalled affected products were also manufactured and sold in the eastern United States and removed from retail shelves throughout February, March, and April 2019.

Product Size Lot Code Product Code Species Date Made Shelf Life (Days) Southern States Traditions 2-Grain Scratch (CN) 50 lb N8313 523540 Poultry 11/9/2018 90 Southern States Flock Balancer 20% Booster (CN) 50 lb N8352 525430 Poultry 12/18/2018 90 Southern States Calf Developer Plus (DEC) (CN) 50 lb N8354 511810 Dairy Cattle 12/20/2018 60 Southern States Sheep Feed Pellets (CN) 50 lb N9035 572610 Sheep 2/4/2019 90 Southern States Sporting Bird Flight Developer (BMD) (CN) 50 lb N9035 523630 Poultry 2/4/2019 90 Southern States Genetic Expression 14% Jump Start (BVT) (CN) 50 lb N9035 573760 Beef Cattle 2/4/2019 90 Southern States Custom Formula 2 tons (all purchased by a single customer) N9037 None Poultry 2/6/2019 30 Southern States Traditions Chick Start & Grow (AMP) (CN) 50 lb N9039 523600 Poultry 2/8/2019 90 Southern States Custom Formula 23 tons (all purchased by a single customer) N9039 None Dairy Cattle 2/8/2019 30 Southern States 16% Sweet Goat Feed (CN) 50 lb N9043 571800 Goat 2/12/2019 60 Southern States Triple 10 (CN) 50 lb N9043 554270 Equine 2/12/2019 60 Southern States Coarse Screened Cracked Corn (CN) 50 lb N9045 591180 All Stock 2/14/2019 90 Southern States Intensity 22% Calf Starter (BVT/CF) (CN) 50 lb N9045 511961 Dairy Cattle 2/14/2019 60 Southern States All Grain Start-N-Grow (CN) 25 lb N9053 523500 Poultry 2/22/2019 90