Ocala — Golden Corral, located at 2111 SW College RD, Ocala, was immediately shut down after an emergency order was issued on June 20, following a consumer complaint. The restaurant was allowed to reopen on June 21, but will need a follow-up inspection after a time extension was given.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation cites violations of Florida’s sanitation and safety laws, which are based on the standards of U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code. High Priority violations are those which could contribute directly to a food-borne illness or injury and include items such as cooking, reheating, cooling and hand-washing.

Many of the offenses were repeat violations.

Violations:

Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Exterior of shelves in kitchen containing dishes and dry storage items. Also, front of pie display in dessert area.

Dead roaches on premises. Five dead roaches in hallway going to restrooms. 28 dead roaches under steam table at main buffet. Two dead roaches between wall and buffet counter on main buffet. Five dead roaches under signage at main buffet. Five dead roaches on floor under ice cream station at dessert buffet. Five dead roaches on floor under salad buffet. Three dead roaches between wall and counter. Two dead roaches on wall in server station. Manager swept and discarded several roaches.

Equipment and utensils not properly air-dried – wet nesting. Plastic pans on clean dish rack.

Floor area(s) covered with standing water. In several places throughout kitchen.

Ice buildup in walk-in freezer. On floor in walk-in freezer. Large area covered with ice.

Old food stuck to clean dishware/utensils. On large plastic pans at clean dish shelf.

Stored food not covered in walk-in freezer. Cases of crust cheese and pepperoni uncovered in walk-in freezer. Also, tea in pitcher near front counter near register with no lid.

Water draining onto floor surface. Under triple sink and inside walk-in cooler.

Employee dried hands on clothes/apron/soiled towel after washing. Male employee wiped hands on clothes and continued to line to stir food without washing his hands.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. One live roach in electronic components under main buffet line. Two live roaches behind signage at main buffet line. Two live roaches between counter and wall at main buffet line. Two live roaches between wall and counter at dessert buffet line. Eight live roaches between pie display and counter.

Tracking powder pesticide used inside establishment. Under buffet lines, powder in electronic components.

Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Interior of reach in cooler near fryers.