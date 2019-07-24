[Last updated on July 24, 2019, at 8:30 a.m.]

Ocala, Florida — A driver who was trapped inside a vehicle had to be extricated Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Pine Avenue.

At approximately 4:42 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash involving injury.

Engine 1, Engine 3, Rescue 3, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were the first to arrive at the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders observed a collision involving two compact vehicles — one red and one gray.

Each vehicle had one occupant inside.

Using hydraulic extrication tools, crews removed the front passenger’s side door of the red vehicle to gain access to the patient. Cutting the vehicle posts allowed for roof removal, and safe extrication of the driver.

The driver, whose name is not known at this time, was trauma alerted to a local hospital.

The driver of the gray vehicle, Mikala Hudson, from Gainesville, did not suffer any injuries. She was arrested and charged with Driving with a Suspended License.

She smiled for her mugshot as she was being booked into the Marion County Jail.

The investigation into who caused the accident is ongoing.