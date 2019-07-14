Connect on Linked in

Marion County — Marion County Animal Services is seeking the public’s help in finding the person(s), who, on Friday, left a dog at MCAS.

As you can see from the picture, the dog was in very bad condition.

The dog was also wearing a Ninja Turtle t-shirt.

After a thorough medical assessment, he received veterinary treatment.

He is now under the supervision of dedicated MCAS staff, who is nursing him back to health with a carefully monitored feeding regimen.

MCAS is urging anyone with information related to this dog to contact Animal Control at 352-671-8727.