The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Elite Roofing and Gutters in Crystal River after customers from multiple counties reported that they had been scammed out of thousands of dollars.

The company is accused of scamming customers in multiple counties, therefore, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also started a statewide investigation.

Despite the fact the owner of Elite Roofing, Jason Lee Beville, has scammed residents out of thousands of dollars in deposits, he is still licensed with the state of Florida.

Court records show that Beville was arrested in April and charged with Grand Theft after a customer filed a complaint with the CCSO.

The Better Business Bureau revoked the company’s accreditation shortly after Beville’s arrest, however, the company still claims they have an “A” rating with the BBB.

According to court records, Beville and his company are being sued for business loans exceeding hundreds of thousands of dollars with lawsuits dating back 11 years.

The company used to be called Top Knotch Roofing, but Since 2006, in an attempt to continue his scams, Beville has changed the company name multiple times.

The FDLE and CCSO urge consumers to avoid doing business with the company.

Beville has a court appearance on July 30.

If you feel you have been a victim, contact the CCSO at 352-726-4488.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.