Ocala — The Ocala Police Department is looking for information involving a shooting at White Oaks Mobile Home Park, located at 3920 Southwest 30th Street.

Police responded to the MHP on June 18, after a woman reported that someone fired shots through her bedroom window.

Police said that there were children present in the home at the time of the shooting.

The victim told police that she was sitting in her bedroom when she heard three gunshots and then glass breaking when one of the bullets passed through her bedroom window.

The woman and the children heard the shots but did not see or hear anything prior to the shots being fired.

No one was injured during the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.