Ocala — Ocala Police Department police officers will be out in full force for the next few weeks.

Police will be focusing their attention on S.R. 200 from SW 16th Ave. to I-75 over the next two weeks.

In addition to having the highest number of crashes in the previous weeks, this roadway will have increased travelers during the holidays.

According to OPD, officers will be looking for speeders, red-light runners, and those who violate the right of way of other drivers and pedestrians.

OPD said that they receive $2.00 for every citation issued by the department and the money is used for officer training.

All drivers should consider this their warning.