The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying several theft suspects.

Do you recognize anyone in these photos?

If you have information about these cases, you are urged to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.