A mother, over Facebook, started a rumor that a student had not been suspended from school after making threats.

The mom claimed that a student had threated to shoot up Inverness Primary School and that, officials ignored the situation. The mother got everyone on the Facebook post in an uproar and caused many to feel and express unnecessary anger.

The attention-seeking mother could not have been more wrong.

The threats were actually made by Ryan Scott Connell, an inmate at the Citrus County Detention Facility.

This inmate was in custody at the time of the threats, therefore, officials say he is not a threat to the public and is not capable of carrying out his threats.