Marion County Fire Rescue has opened hiring for Single-Certified Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians interested in joining our ranks.

These positions work a 24 hours on-duty / 48 hour off –duty (24/48) schedule, after successful completion of orientation. MCFR offers a 3-week Kelly Day.

Paramedic starting salary is $48,089 – $51,130 depending on Kelly Day assignment.

EMT starting salary is $29,240 – $31,089 depending on Kelly Day assignment.

Position requires completing the FireTeam test on the National Testing Network (www.nationaltestingnetwork.com).

The department’s full-time state certified firefighter/paramedics, firefighter/EMTs, EMTs, and paramedics serve more than 350,000 citizens, cover 1,640 square miles and respond to an average of 220 emergencies a day. MCFR is the second-largest fire rescue department north of Orlando with more than 500 employees strong.

MCFR has a $76.8 million budget and 25 career fire stations and 5 EMS stations.

MCFR provides an array of services to include ALS/BLS and Critical Care Transport, Fire Suppression, Technical Rescue, and Hazmat.

Benefit Information:

MCBCC – Contributed benefits; Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Long-Term Disability, Florida Retirement, Sick Leave, Vacation Leave, Nine Paid Holidays, and Employee Assistance Program. MCBCC – Optional benefits; Deferred Compensation Program, Dental, Vision and 125 Flexible Spending Account.

Additional Contractual Benefits:

Annual Firefighter Personal Day available as time off or 24 hours of “Buy-Out”.

96 hours of Holiday pay converted to Annual Leave (4 Shifts) also available for “Buy-Out” annually.

48 hours Incentive Pay converted to Annual Leave for non-use of sick leave annually.

120 hours maximum for “Buy-Out.”

104 hours of accrued sick leave annually.

$1000.00 annually for tuition reimbursement.

Dual-Certified FF/EMTs & FF/PMs

Marion County Fire Rescue has also opened hiring for dual-certified Firefighter Paramedics and Firefighter EMTs. These positions were opened on July 23, 2019 and will remain open until August 26, 2019. County applications will be accepted only during open job posting and must be submitted online by visiting the Marion County Human Resources website. After the closing date, the department will email applicants regarding the next phase of the selection process.

STEP #1:

Applicants are required to complete the FireTEAM test and have a valid NTN CPAT (only). These tests must be completed within a year (365 days) prior to the closing date on the job posting. (www.nationaltestingnetwork.com)

Please direct all testing questions to National Testing Network Customer Support at 866-563-3882. Candidates selected to move forward in the process will be contacted by Marion County Fire Rescue at a later time.

STEP #2:

Applicants are required to apply for the Firefighter EMT (Probation) position on the Marion County Human Resources website.

TENTATIVE HIRING PROCESS TIMELINE

Sep 4, 2019, Applicant Interviews

NLT Sep 6, 2019, Job Offers Made

Sep 9 – Oct 4, 2019, Physical & Pre-Employment Processing

Oct 14, 2019, MCFR Orientation Class (Fire & EMS)

WORK SCHEDULE / STARTING SALARY INFORMATION

Firefighter/EMT – This position works 24 hours on-duty / 48 hour off –duty (24/48), after orientation has been successfully completed. Starting salary is $32,983 annually. Possibility of additional stipend of $2,248 for being assigned to transport. ($35,231)

Firefighter/Paramedic – 24 hours on-duty / 48 hour off –duty (24/48), after orientation has been successfully completed. Starting salary is $50,014 annually. Possibility of additional stipend of $5,997 for being assigned to transport. ($56,011)

Marion County Fire Rescue has implemented a career educational ladder which ensures upward financial movement associated with required education. More information upon request.

For additional information on any of the aforementioned positions, message MCFR on Facebook, or call 352-291-8000.