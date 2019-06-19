Connect on Linked in

Ocklawaha — A man was arrested after it was determined that he shot his mother and set the house on fire.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at 16663 SE 53rd Street, Ocklawaha.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was out, firefighters found the remains of a charred body.

Law enforcement officials were then notified.

During the investigation, a man, later identified as Colby Glen Larue, went to a sheriff’s substation and told a deputy that he has just killed his mother.

Larue told the deputy that he shot his mother, Angela Limbaugh, and then set the house on fire with her inside.

Larue had shot his mother twice in the head and then shot his dog twice.

He was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Larue was charged with Homicide and First-degree Arson of a Dwelling.

He is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.