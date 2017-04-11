The Ocala Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man found two people dead inside of an apartment.

OPD detectives said that Monday, just after 5 p.m., the man called 911 after he had entered the apartment, located in the 1900 block of Southwest 31st Avenue, and found two deceased individuals — a male and female.

According to reports, the witness found the woman face down on a bed with a wound in her back and the man was on the floor. Detectives would not say if the victims had been shot.

Detectives said that the man entered the apartment because there were children outside crying.

Believing something was wrong, he entered the unit and found the bodies.

Investigators said they believe that the victims were targeted.

The names of the deceased have not been released pending next of kin notification.

Ocala Post will bring you more details as they come in.

If you have any information, please call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.