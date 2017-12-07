Man batters girlfriend for working late

By on 35 Comments

woman beater, domestic violence, ocala news, ocala post
Keyoski Jackson

On December 6, Ocala police responded to Berkeley Pointe Apartments in reference to an assault.

When police arrived, they saw a woman, later identified as the victim, standing outside with blood on her shirt.

The victim had blood coming from her face, mouth, and neck.

The victim told police that during an argument, her boyfriend, Keyoski J. Jackson, 25, put his hands around her throat and choked her until she lost consciousness.

According to police, when the victim awoke, Jackson then placed his knees on the victim’s throat, which again caused her to lose consciousness.

Jackson then kicked the victim in the face while she was on the ground.

The victim was eventually able to escape her apartment and fled to a neighbors apartment who then called 9-1-1.

Multiple witnesses told police that the victim was having difficulty walking.

The victim had yelled to one neighbor, “please get my child.” That neighbor stated to police, “I don’t know why she was yelling at me to get her child, we ain’t friends.”

Eventually, a neighbor did rescue the child from Jackson.

He was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery by Strangulation.

Jackson has previous arrests for Felony Battery by Strangulation, Driving While License Suspended, Contempt of Court, and Aggravated Battery on a Pregnant Female.

According to police, Jackson beat his girlfriend because she worked late.

According to neighbors, Jackson thought the incident was funny.

Police stated that the entire incident took place in front of their small child.

Jackson is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 9, 2018.

  , , ,

Man batters girlfriend for working late added by on
View all posts by Ocala Post →

Please follow and like us:

  • Another one of Marion’s finest residents.

  • P.O.S.

  • Quennesia Thomas !

    • Omg no 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ Gerod Rawls

    • omg no my boy 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Why is his bond only 2000.00?

  • 2000 bond and he could have killed her…may still try when he’s out….smh

  • Santeria Nicole

  • So he chokes her until she is not conscious, not once, but twice!! And no attempted murder charges were filed against this POS. Correct me if I’m wrong, but can’t you die from strangulation?? And when she woke up he did it again..yeah .. he really needs to be released and let some REAL men take care of his punk ass. Bet he runs!!

  • Tonya Kiera

  • Sorry to say it but in Most cases the women usually takes the abuser right back, if the Judges would put a stricter punishment maybe it wouldn’t happen so much. Praying for her and the child

  • Wtf is wrong with guys thinking women are their property!? Apparently this pos had no parents to teach him respect for others !

  • 2000 bond and this pos had previous battery charges?
    Un freakin believable.

  • Vida Parson

  • Leilani Alexis Decarius Rasta Howell

  • She probably had to work that overtime to support his bum, woman beating, piece of shit, ass. Doesn’t sound like a winner. Maybe he’s worried that she will find someone better… which would be ummm… majority of society.

  • You don’t know why she asked you to help her child when you aren’t friends?? Really?? Smh

  • This is why so many women end up dead after domestic disputes…these sorry ass “men” get a slap on the wrist amd let go. Makes me sick! And this sorry as neighbor is NO better…..The victim had yelled to one neighbor, “please get my child.” That neighbor stated to police, “I don’t know why she was yelling at me to get her child, we ain’t friends.”

  • Wow!

  • Kristen Sheffield Shirley Camp Cliff Sheffield Jacob Blade Sheffield

  • TheyLove Juvy

  • She needs to cut all ties with him and get on with her life I don’t understand why he’s out

  • John Atkins 😳

  • Sorry one of the Neighbors said she’s not going to get the child because there not friends wow

  • Nice neighbor…. So sick of seeing these violent repeat offenders getting off with a slap on the wrist. They are dangerous and obviously don’t care if they do a little time so why wait until they kill someone to keep them away from innocent people!?

  • POS

  • He is, without a doubt, a subhuman bottomfeeder.

  • BOTTOM LINE >>> OUR LAWS SUCK >>> THEY PROTECT THE CRIMINALS !!!

  • Farontae Smith

  • Wow this is sad. I don’t see why that comment was put in the article smh. I understand, nowadays..you can’t even get involved in domestic disputes, they will kill you too 🤦🏽‍♀️ Prayers for the victim and the child

  • The neighbor sounds like a nice woman! Not smh

  • He did the same to others and only has to come up with $200 to make bail?? Pathetic