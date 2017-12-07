On December 6, Ocala police responded to Berkeley Pointe Apartments in reference to an assault.

When police arrived, they saw a woman, later identified as the victim, standing outside with blood on her shirt.

The victim had blood coming from her face, mouth, and neck.

The victim told police that during an argument, her boyfriend, Keyoski J. Jackson, 25, put his hands around her throat and choked her until she lost consciousness.

According to police, when the victim awoke, Jackson then placed his knees on the victim’s throat, which again caused her to lose consciousness.

Jackson then kicked the victim in the face while she was on the ground.

The victim was eventually able to escape her apartment and fled to a neighbors apartment who then called 9-1-1.

Multiple witnesses told police that the victim was having difficulty walking.

The victim had yelled to one neighbor, “please get my child.” That neighbor stated to police, “I don’t know why she was yelling at me to get her child, we ain’t friends.”

Eventually, a neighbor did rescue the child from Jackson.

He was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery by Strangulation.

Jackson has previous arrests for Felony Battery by Strangulation, Driving While License Suspended, Contempt of Court, and Aggravated Battery on a Pregnant Female.

According to police, Jackson beat his girlfriend because she worked late.

According to neighbors, Jackson thought the incident was funny.

Police stated that the entire incident took place in front of their small child.

Jackson is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 9, 2018.