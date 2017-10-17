Ocala — A 52-year-old man remains behind bars after he was arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior and Indecent Exposure.

Ocala Police Responded to the Edward Croskey Center, located at 1510 Northwest 4th Street after a caller reported that a man had exposed his penis.

According to reports, a woman and her 12-year-old son were talking to a friend who was sitting on a bench at the intersection of Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Martin Luther King Avenue.

The woman told police that while she was talking to her friend, a man, later identified as Ronald Brown, walked up and stood behind the bench.

The woman stated that Brown then pulled down his pants, pulled out his penis, and began masturbating.

Police stated that the woman yelled at the man and told him to leave, and he did.

Brown was located a short time later and arrested. He denied any knowledge of the incident.

Brown has previous arrests for Domestic Battery and Criminal Mischief.

His next court appearance is slated for November 7.