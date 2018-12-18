On December 13, 2018, at approximately 9:14 am, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a shooting in the parking lot of the Quality Inn, located at 350 E Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando, FL.

Upon arrival, deputies located a white, older male laying on the ground. Emergency Medical Services were dispatched; however, deputies pronounced the victim, 64-year-old Michael Quirello of Hernando, dead at the scene

The suspect has been identified as 70-year-old white male, Salvatore Tirone, out of Broward County, Florida.

According to investigators, the shooting was the result of a jealous ex-husband who drove to Citrus County with the intent of killing his ex-wife’s new partner.

During the shooting, a bystander attempted to intervene in this incident by making contact with Tirone.

After grabbing his own firearm, 58-year-old Shane Arline of Inverness chased after Tirone in an attempt to stop the fleeing murder suspect.

Tirone began running back towards his black Mercedes SUV, parked on East Atlantic Street, which is located just behind the Quality Inn. As Tirone was entering his vehicle in an attempt to flee, he turned toward Arline with his gun still in his hand at which time Arline shot at Tirone.

Tirone exited the vehicle and then returned fire before speeding off.

Witnesses at the scene were able to give deputies a description of the vehicle, which was subsequently spotted by another CCSO Patrol Unit.

A traffic stop was attempted on the suspect vehicle on Hwy 44, as it approached the Sumter County line.

Once in Sumter County, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle evaded the deployment of tire deflation devices at several locations in Sumter County.

The vehicle began to travel south on Interstate 75, where Tirone eventually lost control of the SUV and crashed.

As law enforcement approached the vehicle, Tirone fired upon the officers.

Law enforcement officers then returned fire.

Tirone was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are working diligently to investigate this unfortunate incident. Thankfully, it is an

isolated incident and all parties have been identified. There is no further threat to the

residents of our community and none of our deputies or innocent bystanders were

injured,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “We greatly appreciate all the assistance provided to

us by both the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, in

stopping this armed, dangerous murder suspect. The courage of the good Samaritan

likely saved lives today.”