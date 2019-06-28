Crystal River — In a family, friendly environment where the food is always prepared with the freshest of ingredients, awaits a behemoth dish for one person.

The owners of the Riviera Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, located at 1935 SE U.S. Highway 19, pride themselves on great food, service, and promise to always make you feel like family.

But in the kitchen of this restaurant lurks something much larger than the smiles of the staff.

It’s a dish that will surely separate the men from the boys.

What is this dish? It is the six-pound burrito. You read that right…a six-pound burrito. Hence the term “six-pound burrito challenge.”

Article continued below

The six-pound burrito costs $24.99, however, if you finish the meal, it is free.

According to restaurant owner, Angel Lewis, 306 people have attempted the challenge, but only nine people have succeeded.

Are you brave enough to take the challenge?

You can enjoy this 6-pound feast while sipping on a $2.00 margarita. The refreshing ritas’ is only offered at this price on Fridays.

This restaurant indeed has friendly faces and delicious food at reasonable prices. But don’t take our word for it, give this local family owned restaurant a try. You will be glad you did.

If you visit the Riviera to attempt the burrito challenge, please share your photos with Citrus Gazette.

You can view their full menu here.

CLICK TO PRINT