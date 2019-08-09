A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) investigation led to the arrests on Friday, Aug. 9, of three suspects in Levy and Pinellas counties for violating state laws pertaining to illegally harvesting and selling various fish and wildlife. Fifteen additional suspects were served with a notice to appear citations in Levy, Orange, Pinellas, and Broward counties.

As part of a long-term investigation initiated in May 2017, FWC investigators managed to engage with this group of associates to gain information and evidence. The suspects were taking deer out of season, alligators without licenses and permits, and protected gopher tortoises. During a closure in response to red tide, they illegally took snook, jeopardizing the fishery’s recovery.

“Organized criminal operations like this pose serious environmental and economic consequences,” said Col. Curtis Brown, head of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “They damage our precious natural resources and create black markets that undermine the legal process. We do our best to put a stop to these crimes, supporting law-abiding business owners, landowners and those who enjoy recreating in Florida.”

“Many Floridians make their living in and around Florida’s waters, and when a group of individuals disregards the conservation efforts of so many, it’s encouraging to see the FWC and agency partners work hard to bring those individuals to justice,” said JD Dickenson, Coastal Conservation Association Florida chairman. “CCA Florida is proud of the hard work that FWC officers do in protecting the resources that we all enjoy.”

“As an advocate for sportsmen’s groups in Florida, I applaud FWC law enforcement for its efforts to protect our resources,” said Lane Stephens, a long-time lobbyist for hunting and fishing organizations in Florida.

There are still aspects of this investigation that are ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

James Alexander Smith

CHARGE 1: Unlawful sale of deer

CHARGE 2: Taking/Possession of deer during the closed season

CHARGE 3: Unlawful sale of deer

CHARGE 4: Illegal take/possession of American alligator

CHARGE 5: Unlawful sale of an American alligator

CHARGE 6: Unlawful sale of deer

CHARGE 7: Taking/Possession of deer during the closed season

CHARGE 8: Unlawful sale of deer

Sherod Christopher Strawder

CHARGE 1: Possession of snook three fish or more in excess of the daily bag limit

CHARGE 2: Sale of a saltwater product without a saltwater products license

CHARGE 3: Sale of snook

CHARGE 4: Possession of over the bag limit of snook

CHARGE 5: Possession of snook during the closed season

CHARGE 6: Harvest or possession of snook for commercial purposes

CHARGE 7: Possession of oversize/undersize snook Gulf Region

Aaronnette Jermeshal Shytresa Lee

CHARGE 1: Possession of a short-barreled shotgun

The following individuals were issued Notice to Appear citations on Aug. 9, 2019:

Illie McIntosh Jr.

CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of a saltwater product by dealer or restaurant from other than a licensed dealer

CHARGE 2: No saltwater retail license

CHARGE 3: Unlawful purchase of freshwater game fish

CHARGE 4: Unlawful purchase of freshwater game fish

Darryl Sherod James

CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of alligator

CHARGE 2: Unlawful purchase of alligator

Emmitt Laurent Brown

CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of freshwater game fish

CHARGE 2: Unlawful purchase of alligator

Tej Prakash Bhojnauth

CHARGE 1: Possession of deer out of season

CHARGE 2: Possession of deer out of season

CHARGE 3: Unlawful purchase of snook

Kumar Persaud Naurang

CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of deer

CHARGE 2: Possession of deer out of season

Somal Persaud Haimdas

CHARGE 1: Possession of deer out of season

Larry Kenson Charlery

CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 2: No retail license

CHARGE 3: Major violation- no saltwater products license

CHARGE 4: Illegal purchase of deer

Seeraj Bire

CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of turkey

CHARGE 2: Illegal purchase of deer

CHARGE 3: Illegal purchase of deer

CHARGE 4: Illegal sale of deer

CHARGE 5: Possession of deer out of season

Robert Jonathan Cresser

CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of deer

Narrad Persaud

CHARGE 1: Illegal purchase of deer

Suraj Persaud

CHARGE 1: Unlawful purchase of snook

Michael Antonio Smith

CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 2: Unlawful purchase of a saltwater product by dealer or restaurant from other than a licensed dealer

CHARGE 3: Major violation- no saltwater products license

Joe Earl Rowe

CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 2: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 3: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 4: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 5: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 6: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 7: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 8: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 9: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 10: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 11: No retail license

CHARGE 12: No retail license

CHARGE 13: No retail license

CHARGE 14: No retail license

CHARGE 15: No retail license

CHARGE 16: No retail license

CHARGE 17: No retail license

CHARGE 18: No retail license

CHARGE 19: No retail license

CHARGE 20: No retail license

CHARGE 21: Possession of undersized sheepshead

CHARGE 22: Possession of undersized sheepshead

CHARGE 23: Possession of undersized sheepshead

CHARGE 24: Possession of undersized sheepshead

CHARGE 25: Possession of undersized sheepshead

CHARGE 26: Possession of undersized sheepshead

CHARGE 27: Major violation- no saltwater products license 2nd violation

CHARGE 28: No freshwater dealer license

CHARGE 29: No freshwater dealer license

Konstantinos P. Apergis

CHARGE 1: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 2: No saltwater products license

CHARGE 3: Major violation- no saltwater products license

George Louis McBride

CHARGE 1: Unlawful sale of freshwater game fish

CHARGE 2: Unlawful sale of freshwater game fish

The public can also help by reporting suspected violations to the FWC. Call the Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or text or email to Tip@MyFWC.com.