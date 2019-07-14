Connect on Linked in

Ocala, Florida — Ocala Fire Rescue’s Engine 5, Rescue 3, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident Friday with possible entrapment.

The call came in at approximately 9:38 a.m.

The crash occurred at NE 36th Avenue and NE 14th Street.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a gold Hyundai Sonata facing south on NE 14th Street and a white and blue tow truck facing east.

Article continued below

Inside the Hyundai, firefighters found four individuals — two adults and two children in the back seat — all in need of extrication.

All four occupants were transported to a local hospital.

According to a press release, the occupants of the tow truck were not injured.

Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded.

The crash is being investigated by OPD.