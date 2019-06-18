Connect on Linked in

[Last updated on June 18, 2019, at 4:05 p.m.]

Marion County — A box truck vs tractor- trailer crash (with 1 confirmed fatality) on I-75 at the 340-mile marker in Marion County has all northbound lanes closed.

Northbound traffic is being routed off at CR 484.

Motorist should seek alternate roads to continue north.

According to troopers, Cesar Sanchez Hernandez was driving a 2017 HINO north in the center lane and slammed into the back of a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, which was driven by Napolon Bala, 62.

Bala had been stopped in traffic due to an unrelated accident.

Hernandez’s passenger, Lazaro Sanchez Estrado, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hernandez was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Bala, and his passenger, Kujtim Jaho, 50, were transported to West Marion with minor injuries.

Blood alcohol tests are pending for both drivers.

Troopers said that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m and traffic was backed up for hours. Northbound lanes were reopened at 4 p.m.