Donald Trump to visit Ocala

By on No Comment

donald trump, ocala, donald trump coming to ocala
Donald Trump coming to Ocala

Ocala, Florida — Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump plans to visit Ocala.

According to Southeastern Livestock Pavilion manager, Denise Alexander, Trump is scheduled to be in Ocala on October 12.

He will address the citizens of Ocala from the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion, located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala.

According to an e-mail, Trump should be in Ocala for 12 or 1 p.m.

Alexander said that all of the details are still being worked out.

As of Wednesday, Trump’s website did not show Ocala on his campaign schedule.

Stay tuned to Ocala Post for further updates.

  , ,

Donald Trump to visit Ocala added by on
View all posts by Ocala Post →

Related Articles on Ocala Post

Suspicious Death Of Veterans Now Under Investigati...
The GI Bill And Making Florida Military Friendly
VIDEO – Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi m...
Obamacare facts & what it means for you; crea...