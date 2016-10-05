Connect on Linked in

Ocala, Florida — Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump plans to visit Ocala.

According to Southeastern Livestock Pavilion manager, Denise Alexander, Trump is scheduled to be in Ocala on October 12.

He will address the citizens of Ocala from the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion, located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala.

According to an e-mail, Trump should be in Ocala for 12 or 1 p.m.

Alexander said that all of the details are still being worked out.

As of Wednesday, Trump’s website did not show Ocala on his campaign schedule.

Stay tuned to Ocala Post for further updates.