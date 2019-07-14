Homosassa — It was a sad day for Citrus County as the main tiki hut at Crumps Landing, located at 11210 West Halls River Road, Homosassa, was destroyed by a fire.

This is the second time Crumps Landing has faced tragedy. The waterfront tiki was also destroyed by a fire in 2004.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the fire at approximately 11:45 a.m., Saturday. Engines from all over Citrus County responded to the fire. Nature Coast EMS also responded to the area.

Citrus County Fire Rescue Chief Keith Long, said the tiki hut was fully engulfed in flames when units arrived.

Officials said it appears that the blaze was the result of a cooking fire that started in the mobile kitchen and then spread to the bathrooms and tiki hut.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.