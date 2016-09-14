Ocala, Florida — A man was arrested and charged with Robbery with a Firearm Tuesday after he robbed a potential buyer from Craigslist.

This is the second time within a week that an online transaction has gone wrong.

According to the Ocala Police Department, the victim (buyer) made a deal to purchase a 60-inch television for $200. The television was being sold on Craigslist.

The buyer had originally planned to meet at the Lindale Mobile Home Park at 11 p.m., but changed his mind when he realized the area was too dark, So, instead, the victim met the “seller” at the Wal-Mart on East State Road 40. For safety reasons, the buyer had also brought a friend along.

Detectives said that when a car pulled up, the buyer approached the vehicle, handed the “seller” the money, and asked to see the television. His friend then attempted to remove the television from the vehicle, however the “seller” pulled out a gun and told them to leave the television in the car.

The suspect then drove off.

The suspect, Thomas C. Oswalt, 26, was later seen walking on Baseline Road by a detective.

Oswalt was identified as the person who had pulled the gun on the buyer and his friend.

Detectives stated that they were also able to locate the car that Oswalt was driving. Inside the car was the cash he had stolen and the TV.

Oswalt also had a passenger, who was described as a black male with dreadlocks.

According to detectives, Oswalt refused to cooperate and immediately requested an attorney.

OPD urges citizens to utilize the E-commerce Exchange Zone they have created for individuals who sell goods online.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.