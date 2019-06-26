The City Council on June 18 voted in favor of residents to have backyard chickens.

The vote passed 3-2 — Council members Brent Malever and Jay Musleh voted against the ordinance.

Ocala residents will now be allowed to have up to six chickens as long as, what most call ridiculous legal requirements, are met.

Chicken owners cannot kill them for food, or breed them to sell the eggs, manure, or feathers. Owners must also obtain a permit and allow officials to inspect their property at least twice a year.

No free-range chickens are allowed. Chickens must be in a predator-safe, ventilated, covered chicken coop. The coop must be in a backyard. The ordinance prohibits roosters, turkeys, geese, ducks, or other fowl.

Malever and Musleh were completely against allowing chickens in the city.

In the recorded audio from the meeting, Musleh said, “I do not think this is a path I want to go down. If you open the door to chickens, you open the doors to other things.”

