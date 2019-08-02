Florida — Democratic Senator Lauren Book has introduced a bill that would ban the declawing cats in Florida, unless medically necessary.

Like New York, if the bill is passed, veterinarians would face a $1,000 fine if they declaw a cat without having a medically necessary reason.

Medically necessary reasons would be if the cat has an illness, infection, disease, injury or an abnormal condition.

Experts feel that if the bill is passed it would lead to fewer cat adoptions and more indoor cats that might destroy furniture being abandoned.

PETA says they want the ban. They said that cat declawing is barbaric and should be considered cruel and unusual punishment.

