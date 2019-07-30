Connect on Linked in

The 2019 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.

This sales tax holiday begins Friday, August 2, 2019, and runs through Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

During this sales tax holiday period, Florida law directs that no sales tax or local option tax (also known as discretionary sales surtax) will be collected on purchases of:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for

$60 or less per item,

$60 or less per item, Certain school supplies selling for

$15 or less per item, and

$15 or less per item, and Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories selling for

$1,000 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

This sales tax holiday does not apply to:

Any item of clothing selling for more than $60;

Any school supply item selling for more than $15

Books that are not otherwise exempt

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

Rentals or leases of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items; or

Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

See the tax-free list here.