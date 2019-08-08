Ocala, Florida — Ocala Police Department detectives are looking for information in regards to a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Police said the call came in at approximately 10:45 p.m.

The shooting took place at Hope Villas apartments, located at 830 Northeast 28th Street.

Upon arrival, police found the body of a man, identified as 23-year-old Christopher James, near a shed in the parking lot. James was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

A second man who was shot remains in an unnamed hospital. The name of the victim has not been released.

James was visiting a friend at the apartment complex. They were standing by a car talking when someone opened fire.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.