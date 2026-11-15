A woman identified on social media as Angelica Keils is drawing attention online after reportedly claiming to be JonBenét Ramsey, the Colorado child whose 1996 murder became one of the most widely publicized unsolved homicide cases in American history.

The unusual claim has sparked renewed discussion across social media, with users questioning the woman’s statements, her identity and whether there is any evidence supporting the extraordinary allegation.

At this time, authorities said they have not independently verified Keils’ identity, her statements or any evidence suggesting that she is JonBenét Ramsey. There is no credible public evidence establishing that JonBenét survived her death or assumed another identity.

Public opinion has suggested that Keils is mentally unstable.

In a post, Keils wrote, “Just in case some wants to protect me from this evil murderers before they kill me I’m at 3501 Cayman Dr. ft worth TX 76123. Feel free to send all the killers this way maybe a smart 1 that will get the job done instead all these okie dokie mf who cant fight there way out of a paper bag.”[SIC]

Who Was JonBenét Ramsey?

JonBenét Ramsey was a six-year-old child beauty pageant contestant who lived with her family in Boulder, Colorado.

On December 26, 1996, she was reported missing from her family’s home. Her body was later discovered in the basement of the residence. An autopsy determined that she died from strangulation.

The case attracted national attention because of the circumstances surrounding her death, a ransom note found inside the home and the extensive investigation that followed.

Nearly 30 years later, the homicide remains unsolved.

According to the Boulder Police Department, investigators have pursued more than 21,000 tips, letters and emails and have interviewed or spoken with more than 1,000 people in connection with the investigation.

How the New Identity Claim Started

Online discussions began circulating in May 2026 concerning a woman identified in some posts as Angela Keils. The discussion reportedly originated with true-crime social media accounts before spreading to other online communities.

The name supplied for the woman is Angelica Keils, although the circulating discussion spells it Angela Keils.

The central allegation is that the woman is actually JonBenét Ramsey, despite the established record that the child was found dead in 1996.

What Does the Evidence Say?

There is currently no independently verified evidence supporting the claim that JonBenét Ramsey survived.

The Boulder Police Department continues to identify the case as an active homicide investigation and says detectives continue working with forensic specialists and law enforcement partners to examine evidence.

A claim made on social media, even one that attracts widespread attention, does not establish someone’s identity.

The Ramsey Investigation Continues

The investigation into JonBenét’s death has continued through multiple generations of investigators and advances in DNA technology.

In its December 2025 update, Boulder police said detectives had conducted new interviews, revisited previous interviews, collected additional evidence and tested and retested evidence in an effort to develop new leads.

Police have repeatedly encouraged anyone with information about the homicide to come forward.

Information can be submitted to:

– Email: BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov

– Boulder Police tip line: 303-441-1974.

A Viral Claim That Still Needs Answers

The emergence of Angelica Keils’ reported claim has generated renewed interest in a case that has remained in the public consciousness for decades.

For now, the allegation remains unsubstantiated. No publicly verified documentation, DNA results or official law enforcement statements have established that Keils is JonBenét Ramsey.