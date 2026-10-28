Walmart is expanding its automotive offerings beyond tires, batteries and oil changes, giving consumers another way to explore vehicle purchases through an online car-buying partnership.

The retailer has partnered with CarSaver, an automotive shopping platform that connects customers with participating dealerships offering new and used vehicles. The service allows shoppers to compare vehicles, explore pricing and financing options, and arrange insurance through the platform.

However, Walmart does not operate like a traditional car dealership. Customers generally complete their vehicle purchases through participating dealerships rather than driving a car directly off a Walmart sales lot.

How Walmart’s car-buying program works

Through the CarSaver platform, shoppers can search for new and used vehicles, compare available models and explore financing options. The service also offers assistance from personal shoppers who can help customers navigate the purchasing process.

Once a customer selects a vehicle, CarSaver connects the buyer with a participating dealership to complete the transaction. The dealership handles the final sale and related paperwork.

The platform advertises a lifetime warranty on eligible vehicles under its program terms. Buyers should review the specific warranty conditions, vehicle eligibility and participating dealer requirements before making a purchase.

Customers can explore the service at Walmart’s CarSaver website.

Is Walmart selling cars inside its stores?

The distinction is important because headlines suggesting that Walmart is selling cars can create the impression that vehicles are available for purchase at every Walmart Supercenter.

Walmart introduced a car-buying program with CarSaver in 2016 and announced plans to expand the concept to selected stores in 2017. The program connected shoppers with participating dealerships rather than stocking vehicles on Walmart sales floors.

The availability of the service at individual locations may vary, so customers should verify current participation before making plans.

Walmart continues to expand its automotive services

Vehicle sales are only one part of Walmart’s broader automotive business. The company also operates Auto Care Centers that provide services such as tire installation, battery services and oil changes.

In October 2025, Walmart announced a new generation of Auto Care Centers designed to make vehicle maintenance more convenient through its mobile app. The system allows customers at participating locations to schedule appointments, check in, leave their keys in designated lockers and receive updates about their vehicles.

The company said the initiative was intended to combine digital convenience with in-store automotive services.

Walmart also allows customers to purchase eligible tires online and have them shipped to participating Auto Care Centers for installation.

What consumers should consider before buying

Although an online car-buying platform can make comparing vehicles easier, consumers should take the same precautions they would when purchasing from any dealership.

Buyers should compare the final purchase price with offers from other dealers, review financing terms and interest rates, and understand any additional fees. Anyone purchasing a used vehicle should also review its history and consider an independent inspection.

Warranty coverage deserves particular attention. Customers should confirm which repairs are covered, whether exclusions apply and what steps are required to obtain service.

A different approach to car shopping

Walmart’s relationship with CarSaver gives consumers another option for researching and purchasing vehicles, but it does not mean that every Walmart store has a car lot or that Walmart itself handles every transaction.

For shoppers interested in exploring available vehicles, the CarSaver platform provides an online starting point. Buyers should confirm current program availability, compare offers and review all terms before signing a purchase agreement.