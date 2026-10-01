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SmartClinX, a U.S.-based virtual medical assistant company, is now accepting new healthcare provider clients in Ocala and surrounding areas.

They Offer administrative and clinical support services designed to help medical practices manage their day-to-day operations.

SmartClinX provides healthcare practices with virtual assistants who handle a variety of administrative and clinical support responsibilities. According to the company’s website, its team includes certified medical assistants and nurse practitioners with experience in areas including intensive care, trauma and direct patient care.

The company’s services are designed to work as an extension of a medical practice, providing behind-the-scenes support while allowing providers and their in-office staff to concentrate on patient care.

Among the patient-facing services offered by SmartClinX are telephone, patient portal, chat and fax communication; appointment scheduling and reminders; prescription refill and pharmacy coordination; patient education and follow-up guidance; document filing; and electronic medical record updates.

SmartClinX also provides clinical and administrative support, including live electronic medical record documentation and charting, pre-visit preparation, post-visit workflows, billing, coding and claims support, as well as human resources coordination and internal practice optimization.

Insurance-related services include eligibility and benefits verification, prior authorizations, claims assistance, secure faxing and document filing, and communication with patients regarding coverage and copays.

For medical providers, the services are intended to reduce the amount of administrative work handled directly by physicians and their office staff. By delegating tasks such as scheduling, insurance verification, documentation, patient communications and other routine responsibilities, practices can use their internal resources for other aspects of patient care and practice operations.

SmartClinX says its approach is collaborative, with virtual assistants working to understand how individual practices operate and tailor their support accordingly. The company also emphasizes efficiency and patient communication as part of its service model.

The company says its virtual medical assistants bring actual healthcare experience to their roles rather than relying solely on general administrative training. SmartClinX states that members of its team have backgrounds that include ICU, trauma and direct patient care.

Medical providers interested in learning more about the company’s virtual medical assistant services can contact SmartClinX through its website.