. — Along the historic Sponge Docks, where visitors fill Dodecanese Boulevard during peak tourist months, two neighboring businesses are finding an unusual way to pass the slower days of the season: making silly videos and sharing laughs.

Owners Robyn with the Salty Sponge, 509 Dodecanese Blvd. and Billi with Rebranding Earth, 511 Dodecanese Blvd., located side by side, have been creating lighthearted social media videos featuring playful skits, jokes and everyday moments inside their shops.

The videos, created simply for fun, have become a way to stay creative while foot traffic slows during parts of the year at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks, a historic waterfront district known for its Greek heritage, sponge industry and more than 100 shops, restaurants and attractions.

Rather than focusing solely on sales, the neighboring businesses say the videos have helped build friendships, create a positive atmosphere and offer visitors a glimpse into the personalities behind the counters.

“It’s a way to have fun and keep the energy up during the quieter times,” Billi said. “People come to the Sponge Docks for memories and experiences, and laughter is part of that.”

The Sponge Docks remain one of Florida’s most unique tourist destinations, drawing visitors year-round to browse gift shops, bookstores, sponge shops and restaurants while walking along the Anclote River.

Salty Sponge, a gift shop, offers souvenirs, local-themed items and gifts, while neighboring Rebranding Earth, features books, gifts, many unique handmade items, and its popular “Blind Date With a Book” concept.

For the businesses, the videos are a reminder that even during slower seasons, creativity and community can thrive.

And for visitors strolling the docks, the next bit of entertainment may not be on a tour boat or in a restaurant — it may be coming from two neighboring shop owners with a smartphone, a sense of humor and a willingness to laugh at themselves.

The Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks, established more than a century ago by Greek immigrants who helped build Florida’s sponge industry, remain both a working waterfront and a gathering place where tradition, tourism and small businesses continue to shape the character of the community.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook and subscribe to the YouTube channel.