OCALA, Fla. — Three young men have been arrested in connection with a social media haircut stunt that ended in a crash and left an 18-year-old with serious injuries on a busy Ocala roadway.

The Ocala Police Department announced the arrests Oct. 28, more than a month after the incident on Southwest College Road, also known as State Road 200.

The men were identified as Christopher Coleman, 20; Andrew Costa-De Souza, 19; and Ruben Rodriguez, 18.

Investigators said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sept. 27 near the 2500 block of Southwest College Road, close to Ocala West Plaza.

According to investigators, the three men took a chair from a nearby restaurant and placed it in the center median of the roadway. Rodriguez sat in the chair while Costa-De Souza cut his hair and Coleman recorded the stunt for social media.

The situation took a dangerous turn when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Lexus SUV collided at the nearby intersection.

Police said the collision caused the pickup to veer into the median, where it struck Rodriguez, who was seated in the chair with his back toward approaching traffic.

Rodriguez suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Charges

Police arrested Coleman, Costa-De Souza and Rodriguez in connection with the incident.

All three face charges of unlawful assembly under Florida law and violating a city ordinance prohibiting the dangerous use of public rights-of-way.

Investigators said the arrests followed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the social media stunt and the resulting crash.

Costa-De Souza was arrested at Orlando International Airport after returning from outside the country and was transported to the Marion County Jail, according to published reports.

Authorities have not publicly detailed the circumstances surrounding the arrests of Coleman and Rodriguez in the reports available at the time of publication.

Crash Remains Under Investigation

The crash also involved the driver of the Lexus SUV, which was turning left from Ocala West Plaza onto Southwest College Road, and the westbound Chevrolet Silverado.

Police reported no apparent signs of impairment involving either driver. Investigators were examining the circumstances of the collision, including whether either driver ran a red light.

The incident has renewed concerns about dangerous social media challenges and the risks of filming stunts near moving traffic.

Police have warned against attempting stunts in or near roadways, where participants can endanger themselves, motorists and other people nearby.