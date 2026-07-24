In recent years, kratom has become the subject of intense debate.

Marion County is no different, as county leaders are also looking to ban the sale of the plant.

Headlines often refer to “kratom” as if every product carrying that name is the same. But that is a major oversimplification, and the ignorance of many officials could cost those who rely on he plant in a big way.

Scientists say there is an important difference between natural kratom leaf and certain highly concentrated or enhanced products now being sold in convenience stores, smoke shops, gas stations, and online.

Kratom comes from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a plant native to Southeast Asia. Traditionally, the leaves have been consumed in their natural form, including as dried leaf powder or tea. Natural kratom contains many naturally occurring plant compounds, with mitragynine being the primary alkaloid.

The problem is that some modern products marketed as “kratom” are no longer simply natural kratom leaf, according to scientists.

Natural Plant Material Versus Enhanced Products

Natural kratom leaf contains a complex mixture of naturally occurring alkaloids. One of those compounds is 7-hydroxymitragynine, commonly called 7-OH. However, in natural kratom leaf, 7-OH occurs only in very small amounts.

Some modern products, however, are manufactured to contain concentrated or enhanced levels of 7-OH. These products may come in the form of tablets, gummies, drink shots, powders, and other highly concentrated products.

That distinction matters.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has specifically warned about products containing added or enhanced levels of 7-OH. The FDA has described concentrated 7-OH products as substantially different from ordinary botanical kratom leaf and has raised concerns about their opioid-like effects and potential for serious harm.

In other words, a product sold at a store with the word “kratom” on the label may not be equivalent to a bag of naturally dried kratom leaf.

The “Natural” Label Does Not Tell the Whole Story

Many people assume that because a product is sold as an herbal or botanical product, it must contain nothing more than the plant itself. That is not always the case.

Some products may contain:

Concentrated kratom extracts

Enhanced levels of specific alkaloids

Added 7-OH

Other ingredients used to increase potency

Unknown compounds or contaminants caused by poor manufacturing practices

The FDA has also reported concerns involving contamination of some kratom products, including Salmonella and heavy metals. That means the source, manufacturing process, testing, and labeling of a product can be extremely important.

This is where the public conversation often becomes misleading. When someone becomes sick after taking a powerful liquid shot, tablet, gummy, or enhanced product, the entire incident may simply be described as a “kratom problem,” even when the product may contain concentrated or added substances that are substantially different from ordinary plant material.

7-OH Is a Major Part of the Current Debate

7-hydroxymitragynine does naturally occur in the kratom plant. However, natural kratom leaf contains only a very small amount of it. The FDA has expressed particular concern about products that contain 7-OH at enhanced or concentrated levels.

These products can be dramatically more potent than ordinary botanical material. The FDA has warned consumers to avoid products marketed as concentrated 7-OH products, including tablets, gummies, drink mixes, and shots.

This distinction is important because a concentrated chemical product made from or derived from a plant is not necessarily equivalent to the whole plant itself.

The same basic principle applies to many substances in nature. A plant may contain dozens of compounds in a natural balance, while a manufactured product may isolate, concentrate, modify, or combine specific compounds to create a much stronger effect.

The Real Issue Is Often Product Quality and Potency

Experts say that while some kratom products sold in a store could contain dangerous chemicals, many products are simply dried kratom leaf or powdered leaf.

At the same time, it is also inaccurate to assume that every product labeled “kratom” is nothing more than natural plant material.

The real questions consumers should be asking are:

What exactly is in the product?

Is it plain leaf or an extract?

Does it contain added or enhanced 7-OH?

Has the product been independently tested?

Does the label accurately disclose the ingredients?

Was it manufactured under reliable quality-control standards?

These questions are especially important as highly concentrated products have become increasingly available.

Based on current evidence, kratom appears to have a lower risk of dependence and overdose than traditional opioid medications, but it can still be addictive, especially with regular or high-dose use.

Here’s a comparison:

Kratom Opioids (e.g., oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, heroin, fentanyl) Can cause dependence Strongly associated with dependence Withdrawal is usually milder Withdrawal can be severe Lower risk of fatal respiratory depression when used alone High risk of respiratory depression and overdose Potency varies widely between products Prescription opioids have standardized doses

Why kratom may be less addictive

The main compounds in kratom interact with opioid receptors differently than traditional opioids. This difference appears to produce:

Less suppression of breathing, which is the main cause of fatal opioid overdoses.

Generally milder withdrawal symptoms for many users.

Lower—but not absent—risk of developing dependence.

Can you become addicted to kratom?

Some say people who use it daily for weeks or months could possibly develop a dependence. Withdrawal symptoms can include:

Anxiety and irritability

Muscle aches

Insomnia

Runny nose

Sweating

Nausea or diarrhea

These symptoms are often reported as less severe than withdrawal from strong opioids, though experiences vary.

Is it safer than opioids?

If you’re comparing kratom with prescription opioids or illicit opioids:

For overdose risk: Kratom statistically and scientifically poses a lower risk, particularly when used by itself.

Kratom statistically and scientifically poses a lower risk, particularly when used by itself. For addiction: Kratom also appears to have a lower risk of severe addiction than full opioid agonists, but it is not risk-free.

Kratom also appears to have a lower risk of severe addiction than full opioid agonists, but it is not risk-free. For pain management: Kratom has not been proven in large clinical trials to be as safe or effective as approved medications, and commercial products vary greatly in strength and purity. However, many who have been previously addicted to opioids say kratom helped them kick that addiction. Additionally, many say kratom has been a safer alternative.

A More Honest Conversation Is Needed

The debate over kratom should not be reduced to the simple claim that “kratom is harmless” or that “all kratom is dangerous.”

Those statements are both overly simplistic.

Natural kratom leaf is a botanical product with a complex mixture of naturally occurring compounds. Concentrated extracts, enhanced products, and products containing added or unusually high levels of 7-OH are different products with different levels of potency and different safety concerns.

The FDA itself has distinguished its recent concerns about concentrated 7-OH products from ordinary natural kratom leaf products.

That does not mean that natural kratom is risk-free. Like many substances that affect the body and brain, it can have side effects, interactions, and risks, particularly when used in high amounts or combined with other substances. The FDA continues to warn about potential adverse effects associated with kratom products, including liver toxicity, seizures, substance-use disorder, and contamination concerns.

But the public deserves an honest discussion that separates natural plant material from highly concentrated, enhanced, or adulterated products.

Calling every product labeled “kratom” the same thing is like treating a cup of tea, a concentrated extract, and a chemically enhanced product as if they were identical.

They are not.

The more important question is not simply, “Is kratom dangerous?”

The better question is:

What exactly is in the product being sold, how concentrated is it, and has anything been added or enhanced?

That is the distinction consumers, lawmakers, and the public need to understand.